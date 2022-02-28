Diana Shipping signs new charter contract for m/v Medusa
Feb. 28, 2022 10:14 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (DSX +3.4%) has signed a charter contract with Cargill International for its m/v Medusa Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel.
- The 2010-built Medusa was chartered at $26K/day gross charter rate for a period until minimum May 15, 2023 up to maximum July 15, 2023; charter is expected to commence on Mar. 5, 2022.
- The employment is estimated to generate gross revenue of ~$11.18M for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- The vessel is currently chartered at $11k/day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.
- DSX stock has risen 85.61% over the past one year period.
