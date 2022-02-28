Advanced Container Technologies eyes acquisition of GP Solutions
Feb. 28, 2022 10:17 AM ETACTXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Advanced Container Technologies (OTCPK:ACTX) is exploring the acquisition of assets and assumption of some or all liabilities of GP Solutions, a modified insulated shipping container manufacturer.
- ACTX is currently the sole U.S. distributor for such containers and some related products in certain specific markets.
- Discussions are in preliminary stages and none of the terms of the acquisition have been determined.
- ACTX intends to structure any transaction such that its board and management would not be changed, and voting control would not be affected.
- GP Solutions manufactures GrowPods – transportable controlled environment farms built within specially designed repurposed shipping containers. These pods virtually eliminate risk of food contamination and can grow clean crops without harmful chemicals.