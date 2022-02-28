Dentsply Sirona (XRAY -9.4%) has lost sharply in morning hours on Monday after the Charlotte, North Carolina-based dental supplier, recorded its first quarterly revenue miss since Q4 2019.

The company's 2022 guidance for net sales also fell short of Street forecasts. The net sales for the quarter remained nearly flat at $1.1B with ~1% YoY growth. However, 2021 net sales jumped ~27% YoY to $4.3B driven by a ~25% YoY rise in organic sales.

“Our 2021 performance reflects the resilience of the dental market, the strength of our global portfolio, and our team's ability to execute well in an environment still impacted by the pandemic,” chief executive Don Casey noted.

In terms of segment-wise performance in Q4 and full-year 2021, Technologies & Equipment generated $676M and $2.5B net sales with ~7% YoY and ~29% YoY growth, respectively, while Consumables brought $412M and $1.7B with a decline of ~8% YoY and a growth of ~25% YoY, respectively.

SG&A expenses for the quarter dropped ~1% YoY to reach $374M, and for the full year, SG&A expenses climbed ~18% YoY to $1.6B.

Meanwhile, the net income for the quarter expanded ~3% YoY to $102M, and for the full year, Dentsply (NASDAQ:XRAY) reported $421M of net income from $83M of net loss in the prior year.

For 2022, the company projects organic sales growth of 4% – 5% with $4.3B – $4.4B in net sales compared to ~$4.5B in the consensus. The estimate for adjusted earnings stands at $3.05 – $3.25 per share, in line with Wall Street forecasts at $3.19.