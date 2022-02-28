Scotiabank to expand stake in Chilean entity to 99.8%

  • Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) on Monday increased its ownership in Scotiabank Chile to 99.8% after it bought Grupo Said's remaining 16.8% stake in the Chilean entity.
  • "Our long-standing relationship with the Said family will remain a significant benefit to us as we build on our momentum in Chile over the coming years," said Scotiabank President and CEO Brian Porter.
  • The transaction is valued at approximately C$1.3B ($1.02B) and upon closing, the bank will pay C$650M ($511.99M) in cash and issue 7M shares to Grupo Said. And the deal will add C$35M ($27.56M) per quarter to the bank's earnings.
  • Meanwhile, BNS stock slips 0.8% in early trading.
  • At the beginning of February, Scotiabank planned to redeem C$1.25B subordinated debentures.
