Soluna announces $20M debt financing

Feb. 28, 2022 10:25 AM ETSLNHBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) issued to certain institutional lenders on Feb. 22 promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of $7.5M for purchase price of $7.5M.
  • The notes were issued as the first tranche of an aggregate financing of $20M.
  • SLNH expects to issue to the lenders a second tranche of promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of $2.5M for purchase price of $2.5M and a third tranche of promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of $10M for purchase price of $10M, along with class D stock purchase warrants to purchase up to 500K shares at an exercise price of $11.50/share.
  • The warrants, which will be immediately exercisable for 2 years upon issue, will only be issued if and when the third tranche notes are issued.
  • SHI intends to use the net proceeds of the financing for the acquisition, development and growth of data centers.
  • The first tranche notes have a maturity date of Feb. 22, 2027 and the second and third Tranche will have a maturity date 5 years from the date of issue upon which dates the notes shall be payable in full, and accrue interest at 2% per annum.
