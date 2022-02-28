Yandex halted, but set to slide another 21% after new sanctions
Feb. 28, 2022 10:26 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)MBT, VEONBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stock in Russia-focused search giant Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been halted since before today's Nasdaq open, down 21.3% premarket in the wake of harsher economic sanctions on Russia stemming from conflict in Ukraine.
- The stock isn't trading in Russia as the Moscow Exchange remains closed.
- When it resumes on Nasdaq, though, it's set for a tumble that would further a precipitous fall in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In just the past four trading sessions, Yandex has slid 58% in U.S. trading.
- That brings its six-month performance to a 73% fall in value.
- In other affected communications stocks, Moscow-based telecom Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) similarly isn't trading; that stock has slipped 23% in five days. And Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) - with heavy operations in Russia and Ukraine - has tumbled 27.4% today with the sanctions as well as a Q4 earnings report where EBITDA missed expectations.
- Yandex crashed 40% on Thursday in its biggest slide after Russia invaded Ukraine.