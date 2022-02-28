Amryt Pharma stock plummets 20% following FDA Complete Response Letter
Feb. 28, 2022 10:30 AM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) are down 20% after the U.S. FDA issued the company a Complete Response Letter for its New Drug Application for Oleogel-S10 to treat a rare, genetic skin disease.
- Amryt is seeking approval of Oleogel-S10 cutaneous manifestations of Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.
- The company said that the agency is seeking additional evidence on the drug's effectiveness.
- Amryt said it intends to discuss with the FDA the data that is required.
- Last month, the company said that the European Medicines Agency said it plans to seek external advice on the candidate in its assessment.