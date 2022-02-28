Amryt Pharma stock plummets 20% following FDA Complete Response Letter

Feb. 28, 2022

  • Shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) are down 20% after the U.S. FDA issued the company a Complete Response Letter for its New Drug Application for Oleogel-S10 to treat a rare, genetic skin disease.
  • Amryt is seeking approval of Oleogel-S10 cutaneous manifestations of Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.
  • The company said that the agency is seeking additional evidence on the drug's effectiveness.
  • Amryt said it intends to discuss with the FDA the data that is required.
  • Last month, the company said that the European Medicines Agency said it plans to seek external advice on the candidate in its assessment.
