22nd Century Group to launch sales of VLN reduced nicotine cigarettes in South Korea
Feb. 28, 2022 10:35 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) said South Korea will be the first international market to commence sales of its VLN reduced nicotine content cigarettes.
- "We expect the first sale of VLN reduced nicotine content cigarettes to our South Korean partner to occur by the end of March,” said CEO James Mish.
- XXII will continue its launch process in additional markets in Asia and Europe with limited regulatory barriers while also leveraging VLN's MRTP authorization toward seeking approval in additional markets with higher regulatory barriers.
- XXII is actively moving forward to launch VLN in the U.S. tobacco market. It is currently executing its 90-day post-authorization plan to launch in its first U.S. pilot market.
- Last month, XXII said production of the first cartons of VLN King and VLN Menthol King Cigarettes was underway.