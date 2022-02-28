Cannabis sales set to begin in New Jersey 'within weeks' - Marijuana Moment

Feb. 28, 2022

  • The legal sale of cannabis through dispensaries is set to begin in New Jersey "within weeks," Gov. Phil Murphy (Dem.) said, Marijuana Moment reported.
  • The Garden State has been waiting for marijuana sales since voters in 2020 approved a referendum on the matter. Cannabis has been legalized for adult use since 2021.
  • Speaking with NPR station WBGO on Feb. 24, Murphy said, "If I had to predict—I've said this before, but I mean this literally in this case—I think we’re within weeks. I would hope in March that you're going to see explicit movement on the medical dispensaries, some number of them being able to sell recreational."
  • Cannabis would be sold in the state initially in existing medical dispensaries.
  • Publicly traded multi-state operators in New Jersey are Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF -0.0%) and Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF -2.5%).
