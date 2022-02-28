Party City's revenue tops consensus on 12.6% growth in retail sales: Q4 Results
Feb. 28, 2022 10:51 AM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Party City <<earPRTY>> has reported 17.8% Y/Y growth in comparable sales for 4Q21 driven by strength in core categories.
- Q4 Revenue of $698.3M (+7.7% Y/Y) beats consensus by $1.05M. The increase is linked to retail sales growth that stood at 12.6%, partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of its international operations in first quarter.
- Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 13.7% to $104.3M due to divestiture.
- Total gross profit margin increased 480 basis points to 30.8%
- Adjusted EBITDA was $105.2M, vs. $77.3M a year ago.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.17. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.01.
- The total number of corporate Party City stores was 759 as at the end of the year, compared to 746 in the prior year period.
- The net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $51.9M with free cash flow of $187.1M.
- The company ended the quarter with $47.9M in cash and about $ 192.4M of availability under the PCHI ABL Facility.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue to be in the range of $2.275 to $2.350B vs. $2.17B consensus.
- Brand comparable sales percentage increase of 2.0% to 4.0%.
- GAAP net income of $64.2M to $82.5M with an assumed tax rate of 27%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $275 to $300M
- Cash interest of approximately $95 to $105M
- 100 to 125 new Next Generation stores, with a combination of new openings and remodels
- Capital expenditures of approximately $120-$130M.
- "In 2022, we will build on our progress with a focus on customer engagement enhancements, and investments in IT, supply chain and infrastructure. While we expect inflation and supply chain headwinds to persist in 2022, we remain committed to delivering an improved customer experience as well as appropriately exercising our pricing power," said CEO Brad Weston.