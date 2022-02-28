Discovery (DISCA -2.3%) confirms that Chris Licht will lead CNN after the completion of Discovery's acquisition of WarnerMedia (T -1.4%) early in the second quarter.

“I have known and admired Chris for more than 15 years and strongly believe he is the best person to lead CNN Global as part of Warner Bros. Discovery," says Discovery CEO (and incoming CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery) David Zaslav. "Chris is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person."

Licht, currently executive VP of special programming at CBS (PARA +1.2%, PARAA +1%), is set to start his new role as chairman and CEO of CNN Global May 1, with AT&T and Discovery planning to close their media combination just before then.

He'll report directly to Zaslav.

Along with his executive role, Licht is currently executive producer/showrunner for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He previously built up morning news program CBS This Morning, and at MSNBC he was co-creator and executive producer of Morning Joe.

He's replacing longtime CNN chief Jeff Zucker, who resigned citing an undisclosed relationship with an employee.