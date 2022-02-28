ACV acquires AI solutions company Monk SAS; terms undisclosed
Feb. 28, 2022 10:53 AM ETACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Digital automotive marketplace ACV (NASDAQ:ACVA) has acquired AI solutions company, Monk SAS.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Monk SAS is a AI-powered imaging and vehicle inspection platform that automates vehicle damage detection. The integration of Monk's software will expand ACV's data services.
- The acquisition is ACV's latest platform investment as the company continues to build and enhance its digital solutions portfolio. Last week, the company announced its acquisition of Drivably, a product that helps dealers appraise and source consumer-owned vehicles more effectively.