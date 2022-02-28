Butterfly Network stock falls 5% despite Q4 revenue rising 21% Y/Y

Butterfly Network (BFLY -5.3%) stock fell despite its Q4 results beat analysts' estimates.

Q4 total revenue of the digital health company rose +21.28% Y/Y to $18.99M. Product revenue increased +15.1% Y/Y to $14.4M.

“We generated substantial growth in both human healthcare and veterinarian markets including customer deployments, adoption by medical education institutions and global expansion through distributors and partnerships," said Butterfly’s President and CEO Todd Fruchterman.

Adjusted gross profit was $10.1M, compared to $4.9M in Q4 2020. Adjusted gross margin was 53.3%, compared to 31.2% in Q4 2020.

Q4 net loss was -$15.2M, compared to a net loss of -$22.9M in Q4 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of -$33.3M, compared to a loss of -$21M in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses grew 71% Y/Y to $52.8M, primarily due to the build out of personnel and services to support growth initiatives and expenses related to being a publicly traded company.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $422.8M.

Guidance 2022:

The company expects revenue to be in the range of ~$83M to $88M, representing ~33% to 41% growth Y/Y.

Net loss is expected to be ~$225M to $245M, assuming no change in the fair value of its warrants. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between ~$175M and $195M.