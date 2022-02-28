AerCap (AER -10.1%) plunges to three-month lows after the world's biggest plane leasing company said it will stop doing business with Russian airlines as sanctions increase over the invasion of Ukraine; U.S.-based peer Air Lease (AL -6.1%) has dropped as much as 9%.

European Union sanctions announced on Sunday ban the supply of "all goods and technology" linked to aircraft, which means leasing firms face the challenge of terminating contracts and recalling planes as the war continues.

While only ~5% of AerCap's portfolio is affected, the move will impact a significant part of Russia's jetliner fleet, amounting to 152 aircraft with a ~$2.5B market value, Bloomberg reports; AerCap has 96 planes with Aeroflot and 17 at its Pobeda discount arm.

Separately, AerCap said it signed agreements with Norwegian Air Shuttle for the lease of 10 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and eight Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

AerCap is scheduled to release Q4 earnings on March 30.