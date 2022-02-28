Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' subsidiary orders 1K ROSA Enclosures

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX -0.6%) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices has ordered 1K units of its ROSA 3.0 plastic enclosure from its main supplier to be produced via injection molding.
  • ROSA shells were created using CNC machine processing and ordered in batches of 25 to 100.
  • The company notes that over an expected lifespan of 4K units and including amortization of tooling, ROSA 3.0 enclosure costs will decrease 88% from ~$350/unit to $75/unit.
  • With this large ROSA 3.0 enclosure order and other related investments in ROSA production the company will soon be able to deploy almost any ROSA order within 24 hours.
  • "We begin our next fiscal year with a sales pipeline that looks to support these increases in purchasing and production. FY23 will likely be our most exhilarating year yet," AITX CEO Steve Reinharz commented.
