Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' subsidiary orders 1K ROSA Enclosures
Feb. 28, 2022 10:57 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX -0.6%) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices has ordered 1K units of its ROSA 3.0 plastic enclosure from its main supplier to be produced via injection molding.
- ROSA shells were created using CNC machine processing and ordered in batches of 25 to 100.
- The company notes that over an expected lifespan of 4K units and including amortization of tooling, ROSA 3.0 enclosure costs will decrease 88% from ~$350/unit to $75/unit.
- With this large ROSA 3.0 enclosure order and other related investments in ROSA production the company will soon be able to deploy almost any ROSA order within 24 hours.
- "We begin our next fiscal year with a sales pipeline that looks to support these increases in purchasing and production. FY23 will likely be our most exhilarating year yet," AITX CEO Steve Reinharz commented.