Feb. 28, 2022

littleclie/iStock via Getty Images

  • Equity index provider MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) said removing Russia from its indexes is a "natural next step," as the country's stock market is "uninvestable" amid Western sanctions and central bank trading restrictions, MSCI told Reuters Monday.
  • Meanwhile, iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (ERUS -21.3%) is dropping to its lowest since Nov. 2016.
  • "It would be not make a lot of sense for us to continue to include Russian securities if our clients and investors cannot transact in the market," MSCI Head of Index Research Dimitris Melas told Reuters. "It is obvious to all of us that the market is very difficult to trade and, in fact, it is uninvestable today," he added.
  • Additionally, the company could launch a consultation with investors immediately, the result of which would be announced within days, Melas noted.
  • Russia has a 3.24% weight in MSCI's emerging market benchmark (NYSEARCA:EEM) and a weighting of around 30 basis points in its global benchmark, Reuters highlighted.
