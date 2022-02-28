Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is slated to report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday and though the stock is down 20% over the past six months, its strong platform shows it is "uniquely positioned to capitalize on accelerated digital transformation," investment firm Monness Crespi Hardt said.

Analyst Brian White, who has a buy rating and a $328 price target on the Marc Benioff-founded company, believes that with Salesforce building out platforms with new features, plus the addition of Slack and the ongoing economic recovery, the company could generate healthy profits for the foreseeable future.

"We believe Salesforce will meet our 4Q:FY22 revenue forecast of $7.24 billion (up 24%; Street at $7.24 billion) but struggle to match our non-GAAP EPS estimate of $1.05 (Street at $0.75)," White wrote in a note to clients.

He added that subscription and support sales should be up 23% year-over-year to $6.73 billion, while professional services and other revenue should rise 49% year-over-year to $507.1 million.

Salesforce.com (CRM) shares were higher in early trading on Monday, up more than 1% to $210.70.

In addition, White noted that new features unveiled in December at its Dreamforce New York City event included a safety feature, a digital headquarters, Customer 360 and the announcing net zero-as-a-service, via its Net Zero Cloud.

Concerning fiscal 2023, White said he expected Salesforce to guide to $7.28 billion in the first quarter, up 22% year-over-year. Salesforce has already guided to revenue for the fiscal year between $31.7 billion and $31.8 billion, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 20%.

Earlier this month, Salesforce.com was listed as one of the stocks retail investors have purchased the most since January 2019, coming in at 21 out of 30.