Ackman: U.S. must 'start thinking about intervening' in Ukraine
Feb. 28, 2022
- Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called for the U.S. military to consider intervening into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Pershing Square's (OTCPK:PSHZF) Ackman in a series of tweets argued that it appears time for the U.S. to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine. He asks President Joe Biden "if is there a point at which we say it is un-American to sit back and watch this transpire?" Ackman said in tweets to his more than 400,000 followers.
- "Need to start thinking about intervening military. Had we set up a show of force at the beginning of the war that we were prepared to execute on, we might have deterred Putin. We let Crimea, Georgia, and more happen, which got us here. Isn’t it time we set a real red line?," Ackman tweeted.
- Ackman's comments come as Western governments imposed stricter sanctions on Russian as Russian leader Vladimir Putin placed Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert.
- "We can’t sit back and allow hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and perhaps millions to die. I don’t want to live in that world and you don’t either," Ackman tweeted.
- Ackman further tweeted that he's not calling advocating for U.S. "boots on the ground," though the U.S. needs to set a "redline on the use of nuclear weapons to deter their use."
