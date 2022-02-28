Ukraine seeks to tap global debt market to fund military
Feb. 28, 2022 11:10 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ukraine plans to borrow money from international investors to fund its defense against Russia's invasion of the country, the Financial Times reported, citing a statement from the Ukraine government.
- The bond auction is set to occur on Tuesday, with the country planning to borrow money for a period of one year. "The proceeds from the bonds will be used to meet the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine and to ensure the uninterrupted provision of the state's financial needs under the war," the finance ministry said.
- The Ukrainian hryvnia slipped 0.3% against the U.S. dollar in recent trading and has declined 9.3% YTD. Meanwhile, the Russian ruble has dropped 12% against the greenback in Monday's trading and has lost 21% of its value YTD.
- Ukraine plans to tap the global debt market, while Western nations tighten sanctions to restrict Russia's access to capital markets.