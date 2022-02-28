Viatris (VTRS -23.0%) has lost more than a fifth to reach a 52-week low on Monday as Wall Street reacts to the generic drugmaker’s lower than expected guidance and its multi-billion-dollar deal to sell biosimilar assets. Despite ~21% YoY growth in Q4 revenue, both topline and bottom-line missed the Street forecasts.

However, the highlight of the earnings was the deal with India-based Biocon Biologics under which Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) will sell the biosimilar assets before the second half of the year in return for ~13% equity stake in the acquirer apart from $2B in upfront cash and $335M of additional payments.

Commenting on the transaction, Bank of America analysts led by Jason M. Gerberry argue that the valuation multiple implied in the deal looks attractive and stands “well above the levels” Viatris (VTRS) trades.

However, the analysts note that the key to estimating the potential upside to the stock could be the post-deal EBITDA that management expects to guide for 2022.

If they capture only half the estimated $200M EBITDA forecast for 2022, the team projects $6.2B in residual EBITDA for the company. Viatris (VTRS) projects $5.8B-6.2B adj. EBITDA for 2022.

Assuming an EV/EBITDA multiple as of Friday’s close, the analysts estimate a ~17% upside for the remaining company after the sale. In addition, Gerberry and the team highlight the potential of the deal to help Viatris (VTRS) reduce its debt, deploy capital and add new growth drivers. Bank of America has a Buy rating on Viatris (VTRS), and its per-share target of $21 implies a premium of ~44% to the last close.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributor Deep Value Ideas argues that the sale looks “somewhat incomprehensible,” as the biosimilar segment formed the company’s main growth driver. However, according to the author, the proceeds from the sale will help Viatris (VTRS) simplify operations, deleverage its balance sheet, cut expenses and de-risk the portfolio.