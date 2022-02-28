GXO Logistics confirms Clipper deal in cash and share acquisition
Feb. 28, 2022 11:32 AM ETClipper Logistics plc (CLPLF), GXOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- GXO Logistics (GXO -1.5%) board confirmed that it has finalized agreement with Clipper Logistics (OTCPK:CLPLF) for the recommended cash and share acquisition by which the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Clipper will be acquired by GXO.
- Clipper Shareholders will also participate in the potential future value creation in the Enlarged Group through the share element of the consideration.
- Early last week, GXO Logistics agreed to key terms on an acquisition of UK-based logistics specialist Clipper Logistics in a deal value at 920 pence ($1.26B).