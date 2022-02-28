Goldman Sachs BDC cut to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo
Feb. 28, 2022 11:32 AM ETGoldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea downgrades Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD -0.5%) to Equal Weight as the business development company's net operating income, excluding fee waivers, fell in Q4.
- That analyst also pointed to a new large non-accrual in Convene, which is expected to be monetized at fair value this quarter. O'Shea trimmed his estimate for GSBD's 2022 EPS to $1.67 from $1.77 and for 2023 EPS to $1.71 from $1.85.
- He sees Goldman Sachs BDC's (NYSE:GSBD) current dividend as difficult to sustain without continued fee waivers or other expense support. In addition, "a recent management change clouds the outlook for the dividend, given it hasn't changed since its 2015 IPO despite an ~18% decline in NAV over the same period," O'Shea wrote in a note to clients.
- The analyst's Equal Weight rating aligns with the Quant rating of Hold. The company's Dividend Safety grade stands at C.
