Will Cronos Q4 results bring earnings surprise?

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+67.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.86M (+39.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CRON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Cronos Group Late-Filed Q3-2021 Earnings Show Revenues From Synthetic Cannabinoids

The company stock declined -6.86% on Feb. 18, the day it reported its FQ3 results. FQ3 revenue rose 79.7% Y/Y to $20.41M.

In November 2021, the cannabis company had said that its quarterly filing would be delayed. The same month Cronos received a notice a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq.

In January, Jefferies upgraded Cronos to hold following gains in market share in Canada, though warned profitability is still several years away.

Cronos' peer Canopy Growth already reported its Q4 results on Feb. 9. Canopy's Q3 net revenue declined 8% Y/Y to C$141M, as strong growth in consumer products revenue was offset by the decline in Canadian cannabis sales.