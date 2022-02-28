AbbVie downgraded to neutral at UBS based on current valuation

  • UBS has cut AbbVie (ABBV -1.9%) to neutral from buy based on the stock's current valuation and near-term pipeline catalysts.
  • The firm, however, increased its price target to $147 from $129. (~2% downside based on Friday's close).
  • "In the near-term, the phase 1/2 readout for the [cystic fibrosis] triplet poses upside risk...though our review of the data and the high bar set by [Vertex (VRTX -0.5%)] gives us low conviction that the triplet will deliver a competitive profile at this time," said analyst Colin Bristow.
  • Bristow added that outside of cystic fibrosis, for 2022, he sees positive drivers being quarterly execution, for which he sees limited upside, and business development optionality, which is a theme for all large cap biopharmas.
