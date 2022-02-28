Cisco, Rakuten boost partnership to push telecom cloud market
Feb. 28, 2022 11:38 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), RKUNYRKUNFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Cisco Systems (CSCO -0.2%) and Rakuten (RKUNY +0.6%) have agreed on a strategic cooperation deal to build out solutions for 4G and 5G mobile networks based on Open Radio Access Network [RAN] technology.
- Cisco and Rakuten Symphony, a subsidiary of Rakuten Mobile, have set up a joint go-to-market model with a common customer offering, as they've signed a memorandum of understanding on speeding cloud-native, virtualized mobile networks based on Open RAN.
- The solutions will combine Cisco's mobile, routing, switching and automation portfolios with Rakuten Symphony's Open RAN, orchestration and Symworld applications.
- The two companies had established a basic partnership four years ago to encourage Open RAN and build a cloud-native network for Rakuten Mobile.