Amyris Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 11:45 AM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.16 (-433.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $54.63M (-31.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
