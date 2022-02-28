Amyris Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 28, 2022 11:45 AM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.16 (-433.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $54.63M (-31.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AMRS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor In the Ruff Research recently wrote with Strong Buy rating, "Amyris: Surviving The Perfect Storm".
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.