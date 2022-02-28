How did Hewlett Packard Enterprise perform during FQ1?
Feb. 28, 2022 11:45 AM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.02B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Stock dropped about 6% after providing lighter forecast for FQ1; Company guided for FQ1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.42-$0.50; GAAP EPS of $0.19 to $0.27.
- During the last quarter: 'Altair to combine software suite with HPE’s HPC systems'
- In January, the company reached its 52-week high to $17.34.
- During the same time, company also gained as Barclays upgraded it to Overweight.
- Contributor commentary on the stock : 'Hewlett Packard Enterprise: On Course To Hit $20 A Share'
- A look at comparative price performance of the stock over the last six months.
- A look at recent quarterly performance of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX); NetApp showed in-line revenue for FQ3 results.