How did Hewlett Packard Enterprise perform during FQ1?

HP Inc Announces It Will Cut 9,000 Jobs Over 3 Years In Restructuring Plan

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.02B (+2.8% Y/Y).

  • Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.

