Horizon Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 11:47 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.35 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $995.9M (+33.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
