B&G Foods Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $591.15M (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.