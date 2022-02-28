AutoZone Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 11:50 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $17.83 and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.16B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AZO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Earlier this month, SA contributor Jonathan Weber wrote "Is AutoZone Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Nears All-Time Highs?", rating the stock Buy.