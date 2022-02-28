Update: According to Bloomberg's Washington Correspondent, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) intends to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom, as well as its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II LNG facility. Separately, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) has decided to stop new investments in Russia and begin the process of exiting the Company's Russian JVs. According to the release, the Company holds $1.2b of non-current assets in Russia (~1% of current market cap).

Original story:

Following news over the weekend that BP (NYSE:BP) will divest the Company's Rosneft shares (OTCPK:RNFTF), investors have begun to parse through energy sector holdings in Russia. BP shares are down ~5% with oil up ~4% (NYSEARCA:USO) following the news. Management could not be facing a more challenging negotiation, as they look to divest in coming weeks and months; however, others in the sector may face greater challenges from direct Russian asset exposure.

Total (NYSE:TTE) owns 19.4% of Russia's Novatek (OTCPK:NOVKY). Novatek shares were down 67% early Monday, and more than 80% since the invasion began. Total also directly holds 20% in the Yamal LNG project, 22% in the Arctic 2 LNG project, and 49% of the Terneftegas joint venture. Yamal and Arctic 2 LNG each cost more than $20b to construct, and Novatek's market cap was over $70b in recent weeks. Total's (TTE) shares were down ~6% in early trading Monday.

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) owns 30% of a Sakhalin Island joint venture, which produced ~1b barrels of oil and ~1tcf of gas since first production in 2005. Shell (SHEL) owns ~28% of Sakhalin-2, an LNG project with capacity to produce ~12mtpa of gas annually. The UK Company also financed a portion of Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Both companies have reduced exposure to Russia since sanctions were instituted in 2014, and shares are either side of flat in Monday morning trading.

OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) may be the most exposed of the Western integrated oil companies, as the Vienna-based Company holds onshore and pipeline interests throughout Russia. OMV is a member of the financing syndicate for Nord Stream 2, owns ~25% of the Yuzhno Russkoye gas field, and is under contract to acquire two major fields in Achimov from Gazprom. OMV shares were down ~7% on the Austrian exchange Monday.

BP (BP) may have set a precedent in announcing the sale of its shares in Rosneft; however, there is yet to be a precedent set for divesting physical Russian assets. The buyers list for physical assets is (very) short, and in some cases the assets are quite strategic. As the war in Ukraine continues, investors will be laser focused on oil company strategies for managing Russian risk.