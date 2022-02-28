Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $15.65 (+291.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866.71M (+30.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JAZZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.