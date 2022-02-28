Jamf Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.31M (+31.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JAMF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.