Urban Outfitters Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+73.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.