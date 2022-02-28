Omega Healthcare in partnership to offer VR-based senior care
Feb. 28, 2022 12:01 PM ETOmega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI -1.0%), a real estate investment trust focused on long-term healthcare, announced a partnership with MyndVR on Monday to offer Virtual Reality-based therapeutics for seniors.
- MyndVR is a provider of VR solutions for organizations such as senior living communities and home health care agencies.
- Per the three-year partnership, MyndVR’s therapeutic VR experiences will be available across Omega’s (NYSE:OHI) nearly 100 senior living and skilled nursing facilities.
- As the exclusive VR provider to Omega, MyndVR will offer its VR headsets as well as care tablets for all Omega operators.
- Omega (OHI) has lost nearly a quarter of its value over the past 12 months, and Seeking Alpha contributor William Stamm cites its attractive dividend and a five-year CAGR projection of 5% as some of the reasons to buy the stock on the dip.