Omeros Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+90.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.83M (+190.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OMER has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.