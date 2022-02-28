Wendy's Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 12:05 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.15 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $460.2M (-3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Taylor Dart recently wrote with Hold rating, "Wendy's: Further Weakness Should Present A Buying Opportunity".