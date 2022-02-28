WW International Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.06M (-13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.