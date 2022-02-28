PetIQ Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETPetIQ, Inc. (PETQ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+104.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $173.53M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PETQ has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.