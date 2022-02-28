SLR Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-72.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.25M (-69.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SLRC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.