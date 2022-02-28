TG Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 12:12 PM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.68 and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.4M (+5,900% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGTX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Earlier this month, SA contributor Avisol Capital Partners wrote "Ublituximab In MS Is The Heart Of TG Therapeutics, And The Heart Is Safe", rating the stock Strong Buy.