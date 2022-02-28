Grocery Outlet Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $778.71M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.