Hydrogen ETFs surge double digits as HYDR & HDRO are +10%

Hydrogen-based exchange traded funds surged Monday morning, with Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) and ETF Series Solutions Trust – Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) rising double digits. Intraday, HYDR was +10.6%, and HDRO was +10.1%.

Both funds have seen a topside push as investors bet on a shift away from Russian energy dependence as key holdings in both funds spike on the day.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), and NEL ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) each fall inside the top five holdings of HYDR and HDRO.

HYDR has a weighting in PLUG at 12.08%, BLDP at 11.38%, and NLLSF at 5.33%. HDRO on the other hand has a weighted holding in PLUG at 8.57%, BLDP at 5.97%, and NLLSF at 5.43%

On the day PLUG is +11.2%, BLDP +14.1%, and NLLSF +12.4%.

Both HYDR and HDRO are similar in nature as they both provide exposure to businesses that stand to benefit from the advancement of the global hydrogen industry, which includes stocks involved with hydrogen production, integration of hydrogen into energy systems; and the development and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers, and other related technologies.

Moreover, HYDR has 26 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.50%, while HDRO has 27 holdings and a cheaper 0.30% expense ratio.

While hydrogen funds are rising on the day, they are still down significantly overall. Both are off from their recent highs dating back to Nov. 9, 2021. HYDR is -37.7%, and HDRO is -38.3%.

Lending further support to hydrogen funds and the green energy market is the jump in Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), which is +36.7% on the back of a merger deal with Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Additionally, HYDR is -13.7% YTD, and HDRO is -17.3% YTD. See a 2022 performance chart of both funds here.