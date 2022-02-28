Can Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q4 results bring earnings surprise?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (-128.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.55M (-90.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, INO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.

The company's stock rose +0.99% on Nov. 10, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 9, 2021 post-market. Q3 revenue rose +20.8% Y/Y but missed analysts' estimates.

In November 2021, Inovio said it began pre-clinical work on a potential COVID-19 vaccine specially targeting the Omicron variant.

In December 2021, Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumed coverage of Inovio with a Hold rating. The analyst believes near-term stock movement would likely be driven by the company's COVID-19 program and he was cautious on the Phase 3 efficacy results of the vaccine shot.

The company had said that it plans to report interim efficacy data from the late stage study of the COVID-19 vaccine INO-4800 in H1 2022.

COVID-19 Vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) , which reported its Q4 results earlier in February, had unveiled a new bivalent booster candidate called mRNA-1273.214 which combines Omicron-specific booster candidate, mRNA-1273.529 with its blockbuster COVID-19 shot mRNA-1273. Moderna also expects COVID-19 to reach endemic status in 2022, leading to a larger sales impact in H2 2022 than in the first half.

Meanwhile, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had set the 2022 guidance lower than the consensus.