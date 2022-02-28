During Monday's midday trading, it took a lot to steal attention from the ongoing news out of Russia and Ukraine. Warren Buffett had the star power to take part of the spotlight, even as the billionaire's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)(NYSE:BRK.A) had a muted response to its recent earnings report.

Meanwhile, one-time high-flier Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) received investor interest as well. The stock rallied on a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

On the other side of the ledger, Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) dropped more than 20% in intraday trading following the release of its quarterly figures and the announcement of a multi-billion-dollar asset sale. At the same time, word of a delayed earnings report sent Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) reeling.

Gainers

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)(BRK.A) edged fractionally higher in midday action, although, in general, the stock had trouble gaining traction in midday action following the release of its results over the weekend. Billionaire Warren Buffett's investment vehicle said results were hurt by rising costs related to weather and supply chain woes.

Teladoc (TDOC) saw notable gains in midday trading on news that the online medical advice service has entered into a partnership with Amazon (AMZN). Under the tie-up, the firm will provide virtual care through its Alexa product.

TDOC spiked at the outset of trading, rising almost 13% in the day's initial action. Shares moderated from there but still showed an advance of about 8% by the middle of the day.

Decliners

Elsewhere in the market, Viatris (VTRS) retreated during midday trading after revealing Q4 results and announcing the sale of assets. The company posted a disappointing bottom line, recording a loss for its latest quarter. Revenue climbed 21% from last year and broadly met the amount predicted by analysts.

VTRS also revealed a deal to sell its biosimilars portfolio to India's Biocon in a transaction valued at up to $3.335B. With the earnings and M&A news, shares plunged almost 23% in intraday action.

Meanwhile, Cano Health (CANO) retreated about 14% after delaying the release of its Q4 and full-year earnings results. The operator of primary care centers said an audit discovered potential non-cash adjustments related to Medicare Risk Adjustments. The results, previously scheduled to come out Monday, are now slated to be announced on or before March 16.

