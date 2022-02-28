Builders FirstSource Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 12:17 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.89 (+50% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.27B (+68.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor BeanKounter Capital recently wrote "Macro Tailwinds Point To Attractive Returns For Builders FirstSource", rating the stock Buy.