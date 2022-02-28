Kontoor Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 12:18 PM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 1, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.77 (-37.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $686.44M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.