Domo Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.11M (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.