Arlo Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.96M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.