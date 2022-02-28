Five SPACs pull IPO plans amid ongoing market turbulence

Five SPACS have withdrawn their proposed initial public offerings amid ongoing turbulence in the capital markets exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Serendipity Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCACU) withdrew its filing Monday. The SPAC originally filed in May 2021 to raise $250M, with an eye on a business combination in the financial services or fintech sector, preferably in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vida Flash Acquisitions (FSLH) also pulled its plans. Vida first filed for an IPO in February 2021. In a subsequent May 2021 filing, the SPAC said it was seeking to raise $150M, with a focus on the healthcare sector.

Fifth Wall Acquisitions II (FWAB) filed in March 2021 to raise $150M. Fifth Wall planned to target a business combination in the real estate industry, including proptech.

Activate Permanent Capital Corp. (APCC) also withdrew. Activate originally filed in July 2021 to raise $250M. The SPAC planned to focus on a business combination in the energy transition, mobility, intelligent automation or food value chain sector.

Anthropos Capital Corp. also cancelled its IPO plans. The SPAC first filed in March 2021. An April 2021 amended filing said the SPAC sought to raise $250M, with a focus on combining with an outsourced services business.

